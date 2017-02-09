Parents: Tell Trump you oppose U.N. takeovers

The world’s premiere homeschooling advocate, the Home School Legal Defense Association, is asking its constituents to urge President Trump to toss out three United Nations treaties that “can end up harming the same people they’re trying to help.”

William Estrada, the organization’s director of federal relations, said in a report that there’s reason for optimism, since “draft executive orders” leaked to the New York Times suggest Trump “is considering removing the United States from multilateral treaties such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC).”

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities also is involved.

“President Donald Trump has been acting quickly on issues that were important to his campaign, including one that HSLDA mentioned to now-Vice President Mike Pence before the November election – United Nations treaties that undermine parental rights,” the report said.

While such proposals are adopted on the belief they help, that may not necessarily be so, the report said.

“These treaties tend to seek to solve problems by undermining parental authority and granting more power to the government. Children are harmed when their parents are not free to make the best decisions for their education and wellbeing,” HSLDA reported.

“Treaties such as these pose a threat to U.S. sovereignty under Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, which declares that treaties become the ‘supreme law of the land.'”

The treaties have been signed by various presidents, but they never were ratified in the U.S. Senate, “which means the United States is not legally bound by them,” HSLDA explained.

The organization suggests emails be sent to a WhiteHouse.gov address or the physical mailing address of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20500.

“Respectfully state that you would like him to withdraw from the treaties,” the group suggests, “Explain why this is important to you, and why you believe it is important for our country.”

HSLDA already explained the concerns in a letter to the president.

While the New York Times report was about a draft executive order, which has not been confirmed, the group’s members “respectfully urge you to issue just such an executive order,” they wrote.

“Under the Supremacy Clause found in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, treaties ratified by the U.S. Senate become ‘the Supreme law of the land.’ Both the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities require that the ‘best interests of the child’ standard be used in all actions concerning children.

But that’s troubling because of the presumption that courts would make those decisions.

Historically, “best interests of the child” is only used in custody disputes or abuse and neglect cases, the group said.

“Ratification of either of thse two U.N. multilateral treaties could fundamentally alter the parent-child relationship in our nation. In addition, both treaties contain numerous other provisions that threaten family integrity, parental rights, and U.S. sovereignty,” the letter said.

“We believe that these three U.N. multilateral treaties are unnecessary, and imperil our sacred freedoms,” the group said.

“The United States has led the world in human rights, and in protecting the rights of women, children, and the disabled. There is no need to surrender our leadership to a corrupt, bureaucratic, and anti-American U.N. As you have said so eloquently both on the campaign trail and as president, it should be ‘America First,'” the group told Trump.

The three treaties were signed by Democrats Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

But not only has the Senate never approved them, the body specifically voted down the CRPD in 2012.

