(London Independent) Parisian police have allegedly started ordering volunteers to stop giving out food and drink to refugees in certain parts of the French capital and handing out on the spot fines to organisations with no forewarning of the so-called “ban”.

Laurence Ariste, a teacher and volunteer with Solidarité Migrants Wilson, told The Independent that officers had told them to move on from a registration centre in the central area of Porte de La Chappelle.

They had been distributing food and drink to homeless refugees, she said.