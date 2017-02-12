Pastor accused of molesting girls for 7 years

(REDDING) — The pastor of a Redding church is in Shasta County Jail with his bail set at $1 million after he was arrested late last week for allegedly molesting three girls over seven years.

Fifty-five-year-old James Gladwell Crawford, the pastor at Westside Church of Redding off Swasey Drive, is charged with 31 criminal counts, including 22 felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, a series of sex crime-related enhancements, and nine misdemeanors.

Although there was no sexual intercourse involved in the alleged crimes, Crawford is accused of inappropriately touching the girls, who are now 17, 16 and 11, and that he engaged in other inappropriate behavior, Shasta County Deputy District Attorney Patricia Van Ert said Friday.