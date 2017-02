(THE DAILY NEWS ONLINE) — A former pastor of a Lyndonville church serving a 15-year prison term for molesting girls was sentenced for similar charges in a Pennsylvania court last week.

Roy Harriger, 73, was sentenced to two-to-five years in prison for molesting a young girl in Mercer County.

The assaults took place while Harriger was serving as pastor of Mercer Community Church from 1991-97.

Harriger had been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.