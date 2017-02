(PIX11) — HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey pastor is offering his church to undocumented immigrants who face possible deportations during U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The Reformed Church of Highland Park is the ultimate sanctuary church. Its pastor, Reverend Seth Kaper-Dale, is a well-known immigrant and refugee advocate who is now running for governor of New Jersey on the Green Party line.

In 2012, this church gave shelter to nine Indonesian immigrants facing possible deportation.