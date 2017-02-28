Pastor pistol-whipped in church parking lot

(CLICK2HOUSTON) — CHANNELVIEW, Texas – A pastor is recovering after police say a man pistol-whipped him in the back of the head and then robbed him in the church parking lot Sunday morning.

Channelview tabernacle pastor Ted Broadway, who has been with the church for 58 years, was putting the trash out in the parking lot dumpster around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

He had pulled his truck up to the dumpster next to the church, opened the passenger door and started removing trash.

That’s when he said a man in a small truck pulled up next to him.

“I said, ‘No this is not a public dump, if you notice down here there is a sign that says church property,’” Broadway, 85, said. “I bent over to get some more trash out of my back seat there, and when I did, he run my bill. I said uh-oh, and I said, ‘What did you hit me for?’ He said, ‘I got a gun and I want your money.’”