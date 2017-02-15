Pastors fight back over NFL bathroom threat

The coalition of Texas pastors who stopped a lesbian mayor’s social agenda in Houston by taking it to voters is responding to not-so-veiled threats from the National Football League that the state must promote transgenderism through an open-bathrooms policy.

It’s a policy in which men who “identify as women” are allowed to use restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities designated for women.

The issue arose under President Barack Obama, who pushed the agenda even to the point of mandating it in public schools, before the order was put on hold by the federal courts.

CBS News reported recently the NFL “sharpened” its warning to Texas, where lawmakers are considering a simple bill that would require people use restrooms corresponding with their physical sex.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” said Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman.

The pastors of the Texas Pastor Council, however, were in no mood to succumb to an outside group they said was trying to put women and children in danger.

The group said Texans “love football, but we love our God, our freedom and our families more.”

“If we are forced to choose, then we will say to the NFL and other sports organizations or lobby groups: ‘Don’t let the ticket gate hit you on the way out of Texas.'”

The coalition represents pastors from a wide range of denominations and ethnic groups.

The pastors fought back when Houston Mayor Annise Parker rammed through the city council a pro-transgender city ordinance. WND broke the story that Parker had then ordered five pastors to turn over copies of their sermons and other communications with their congregations.

After the story spread further through the Drudge Report, the pastors called for an investigation of city hall’s actions.

A nationwide outpouring of criticism prompted city officials to drop the subpoenas. But the reputation of the city has already been tarnished, with talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh at the time calling the subpoenas “one of the most vile, filthy, blatant violations of the Constitution that I have seen.”

The state Supreme Court got involved and eventually voters rejected Parker’s plans.

On the new threat from the NFL, the coalition said, “Yellow penalty flags are flying all across Texas with pastors ruling a personal foul against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and spokesman Brian McCarthy for threatening the safety of our women and children in Texas.”

McCarthy had declared the NFL “embraces inclusiveness.”

“We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or any other improper standard,” he said.

Responded the pastors, “We demand to know what role the NFL has in dictating the values of Texas, interfering with something outside of regulating their own sport and placing our women and children in harm’s way to give preference to one tenth of one percent who are confused about their gender.”

The pastors said that if the NFL’s values “include requiring that men can use women’s restrooms, we have a special message for the commissioner and Mr. McCarthy: Pastors of every color and every corner of this state are declaring that we choose mothers over money, daughters over dollars and privacy over predators.”

The Super Bowl was held earlier this month Houston, and the state hosts college bowl games and other major athletic events.

The NFL already has chose locations for the next few Super Bowls, and none is in Texas.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to point out that the NFL punished Tom Brady and the New England Patriots after allegations of cheating in “Deflategate” but ended up handing him the Super Bowl trophy.

NFL decision makers also benched Tom Brady last season. It ended with NFL handing the Super Bowl trophy to Brady. https://t.co/Qg06jT9RDp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 11, 2017

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, a strong supporter of S.B. 6, called the “bathroom bill,” pointed out there was no conflict between the NFL’s agenda and the state law, since the NFL events would be on private property that the league would be able to control.

The NFL’s statement alleged the Texas plan would “target transgender individuals” and would jeopardize Texas holding future Super Bowls.

WND reported a similar law in North Carolina was adopted, and lawmakers defeated an effort to repeal it.

