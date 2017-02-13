Patriotic pushback: Trump fans to hold 'Spirit of America Rallies'

While anti-Trump protests have dominated media coverage of the president’s early weeks in office, his supporters are pushing back with a series of Spirit of America Rallies.

Scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 4, the rallies “are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders,” according to rally organizer Debbie Dooley, a national co-founder of the tea-party movement.

Dooley told Breitbart News that the anti-Trump Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration prompted many calls to her from Trump supporters, including many women.

The callers urging her to organize a show of force among the “silent majority” nationwide, Breitbart reported.

She explained the events are not tea-party rallies and expressed hope that Democrats who voted for Trump, known as the “Trumpocrats,” will step up to support the president as well.

She pointed out Feb. 27 was the first day of the tea-party movement in 2009.

Breitbart noted since Trump was elected Nov. 8, progressive leftists have staged numerous protests that in some instances have turned violent.

The pro-Trump rallies, Dooley said, are meant to be a peaceful show of force from the “silent majority” that propelled the real-estate billionaire to the White House.

Ralph King, an elector for President Trump from Ohio and the co-founder of Main Street Patriots, said the Spirit of America Rallies “are a continuation of the collective voice of Americans that embrace President Trump’s policies to put the American workers and citizens first once again.”

Rallies are in the works in Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Washington state and other states.

