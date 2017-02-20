Patriotism lives: Pro-Trump rallies to revive 'Spirit of America'

Those citizens “rallies,” actually they’re better described as protests or riots, that have been appearing recently on American streets have demanded constitutional rights for those in America illegally. They demanded that President Donald Trump allow in immigrants from terror-producing countries. They’ve demanded that abortion be paid for by taxpayers.

If they feature an American flag, it’s not exactly treated respectfully.

But are those really the “Spirit of America?”

Many people say no, and that’s why the real “Spirit of America Rallies” are being planned nationwide on Feb. 27 and March 4. With flags a welcome sight and featuring the National Anthem.

They are being organized by, about and for “the same cross section of Americans that propelled President Trump to victory and will reinforce and support the current policies being put in place that will help Make America Great Again!”

The nationwide effort is being watched over by the Main Street Patriots, but that organization is turning over the details of individual events to those organizers.

For example, in Lousiana, Retired Col. Rob Maness, a former U.S. Senate candidate, will be heading up efforts.

“I am proud to lead the charge here to get supporters of President Trump to show their support of his policy agenda through these Spirit of America Rallies. Average citizens from across the political spectrum and all walks of life elected Mr. Trump and we at GatorPAC are especially pleased to help him with his national effort to Make America Great Again and #DrainTheSwamp priorities in Washington D.C.,” he said.

Plans, times, sites and other information is being assembled online, where organizers explain, “There was a spontaneous uprising of grassroots activists that voted for President Trump. … Unlike those protesting against President Trump’s vision, we are a diverse coalition that are the heart and soul of America that wants our nation to fulfill our potential, as the greatest nation on God’s green earth!”

“This is definitely a time for national action like this,’ said Joseph Farah, founder and chief executive officer of WND.com who is a keynote speaker at the rally in Washington, D.C.. “I am quite certain no new president in the history of this county has faced as much organized and hateful opposition as Donald Trump – and I knowingly include Abraham Lincoln in that group.

“That’s why it is so important for the Americans who elected him to the White House with a powerful Electoral College mandate to be out in the streets to make their voices heard loud and clear. The numbers need to be big, and the message needs to be obvious and focused: ‘You lost, we won. Now get of the way, stop the slander, the spewing of hate and lies, the obstruction, the violence, the lawbreaking and the instigation of chaos and disorder, and give new ideas a chance where old ideas failed.'”

Debbie Dooley, one of the key players in the national tea party movement, explained, “These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders.”

And Ralph King, a co-founder of the Main Street Patriots, said, “The American electorate spoke loud and clear this past November. These Spirit of America Rallies are a continuation of the collective voice of Americans that embrace President Trump’s policies to put the American workers and citizens first once again.”

At the Washington event, at noon on March 4 in LaFayette Square, singer Kenny Lee, Dr. Bridgette Williams, Internet personality Peter Boykin, motivational speaker Mason Weaver and former White House speech writer Michael Johns will join Joseph Farah on stage.

The organizers explained, “We as Americans will march against radical Islamic terrorism and illegal immigrants. We will show America that we are fed up with radical Islam lying, raping, and corrupting our American citizens. … We will march to take our country back. And we will Make America Great Again.”

Breitbart reported, “Since President Trump’s election, during his time as president-elect and since his inauguration on Jan. 20, hardcore progressive leftists have been repeatedly protesting him in a sometimes violent manner. These rallies, organizers say, are meant to be a peaceful show of force from the ‘silent majority’ that delivered Trump a landslide electoral college victory over failed Democratic president Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

What will happen at the rallies?

“You can expect to find like-minded fellow citizens who share our core conservative values. You can expect to hear our National Anthem. You can expect to hear informed and inspiring speakers. And you can expect to find diversity at the reallies; Main Street Patriots is non-partisan.”

Also, there already are plans for events in nearly 40 states.