(THE HILL) — At least one member of the New England Patriots won’t be visiting the White House if President Trump invites the team to celebrate its Super Bowl victory.

Martellus Bennett, the team’s outspoken tight end, said he will not show up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as a guest of Trump.

“I’m not going to go,” Bennett told reporters Sunday night after the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.