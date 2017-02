(FOX NEWS) Vice President Mike Pence sought to rally conservatives for the fight to repeal and replace ObamaCare Thursday, telling a fired-up CPAC audience that the health care law “has failed” and “must go.”

“Let me assure you,” Pence told the cheering crowd. “America’s ObamaCare nightmare is about to end.”

“This failed law is crippling the American economy and crushing the American people,” added Pence, who called promises made by liberals about former president Obama’s health reform “fake news.”