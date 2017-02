(MRCTV) — The old saying, “put your money where your mouth is,” just found a new purpose.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has not only been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, but she has been more than outspoken on the refugee crisis facing Europe and countries across the world.

She tweeted back in September her sympathy for refugees, saying, “If you can’t imagine yourself in one of those boats, you have something missing. They are dying for a life worth living.”