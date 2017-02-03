Philadelphia 'gay' bars ordered to undergo anti-racism training

(Washington Times) Philadelphia’s Commission on Human Relations is ordering owners and staff of 11 gay bars and clubs to undergo anti-discrimination training after a report found that the city’s famed “Gayborhood” has been unwelcoming to minorities and transwomen for decades.

The commission released a report last month based on verbal and written testimony from community members that found Gayborhood businesses “are owned by white, cisgender, males who create preferable environments for white, cisgender male patrons.”

“Although the expectation is a ‘safe space’ for all LGBTQ people, many people of color, women and transgender individuals experience racism, prejudice and discrimination in these spaces,” the report revealed. “Transwomen of color are particularly vulnerable to discrimination, harassment, and physical violence.”