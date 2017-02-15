Planned Parenthood insider: Women treated 'like cattle'

Abortion-industry giant Planned Parenthood “treated women like cattle,” according to a former insider.

The comment came on Tuesday as part of the release of more videos from the pro-life group Live Action, whose president, Lila Rose, is raising various issues about what she calls the “Abortion Corporation” just as Congress is considering transferring some $500 million in taxpayer funds from the abortionists at Planned Parenthood to other community health centers that provide a wide range of health services.

“There is no more room for deception. The record becomes clearer each week that we release a new report: Planned Parenthood’s focus is not women’s health care, but abortion. Planned Parenthood’s business model turns away women seeking options besides abortion and prioritizes the destruction of preborn lives for the sake of profit,” Rose said. “Not only have Live Action’s investigative videos proven it, but Planned Parenthood’s own former employees have said so.

“When lawmakers watch these videos, they should be deeply concerned at the treatment of women at Planned Parenthood. It’s time to redirect Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding to more worthy local health clinics that aren’t in the abortion business but that instead provide holistic health care to women,” she said.

There are two new video testimonials from former Planned Parenthood managers Ramona Trevino and Sue Thayer.

They describe how Planned Parenthood pushed “harder and harder” for more clients, cutting doctor-patient visit times – sometimes in half. As the testimonies reveal, women are “treated like cattle” and “herded through” Planned Parenthood.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

Trevino, formerly a Planned Parenthood manager in Sherman, Texas, said:

“Planned Parenthood treated women like cattle.”

“There was no prenatal care, there was nothing we could offer women who were pregnant.”

“You go in with the perception that Planned Parenthood is there to help women in any situation, not just when they’re wanting an abortion. … I really went in believing we were just like a gynecologist, then you realize, as time goes by, that you’re not.”

Thayer, formerly of Planned Parenthood’s business in Storm Lake, Iowa, said:

“Over the years I worked there, the mission statement came down. Up went abortion goals and all the other goals we were required to meet. The nurse practitioner that had been there four days a week was now there two hours a week, but we were still seeing the same amount of clients. It felt wrong.”

“Women were just herded through.”

“It is definitely not someplace that I would want to see my daughters go. I wouldn’t want them to have care like that. I don’t think that’s care; that’s not health care.”

The first video:

The second video:

“I anticipate Planned Parenthood will respond as it usually does by denying the findings of this investigation,” said Rose. “We know that Planned Parenthood repeatedly misleads the public, as it did during Live Action’s 2011 child sex trafficking exposé.”

She noted that in January, Live Action released public records that show Planned Parenthood failed to report child sex traffickers to local authorities as it had claimed.

“Planned Parenthood also lied to the New York Times, the Associated Press, and other media outlets about retraining thousands of its staff to identify and report sex traffickers,”

she said. “Instead, a former manager says the sessions were used to train staff how to identify undercover journalists.”

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

A video about Planned Parenthood offering pizza as prizes for meeting abortion quotas:

And a video showing Planned Parenthood’s position on offering ultrasounds:

And regarding prenatal services: