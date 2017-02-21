Police freed illegal now suspected of murder

(BREITBART) Denver police have charged an illegal immigrant with murdering an American just one month after they released the alien from jail despite pleas from federal immigration officials.

The criminal illegal alien, Ever Valles, was arrested in February and charged with the murder of Tim Cruz, 32. The victim was waiting at the Sheridan light rail station when Valles and accomplice Nathan Valdez allegedly approached him with the intent to rob him, according to Fox 31, Denver.

Police say Valles and Valdez are seen on the rail station’s surveillance video after allegedly robbing and shooting Cruz. Both Valles and Valdez were arrested within days of the murder.