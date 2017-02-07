Police: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter trapped underwater

(FOX NEWS) Britney Spears asked her fans to pray for her 8-year-old niece Maddie, who was injured when an ATV she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday and she was submerged, trapped by her seatbelt until an ambulance service arrived to pull her out.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said family members were nearby when the accident occurred but they were unable to free the daughter of singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears from her seatbelt and the safety netting on the all-terrain vehicle. The sheriff’s statement said the child is in stable, but critical condition.

Jeff Raymond, a publicist for Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, said the family is asking for people to “respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”