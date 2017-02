(ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH) The wife and stepson of a Missouri KKK leader who was fatally shot last week were charged Monday with his murder.

Malissa Ann Ancona, 44, and Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., 24, were both charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Jinkerson shot Frank Ancona, 51, on Thursday in his bedroom while he was asleep, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Det. Matt Wampler wrote in the probable cause statement. Ancona’s body was then taken in Jinkerson’s vehicle to an area near Belgrade, Mo., where it was dumped, Wampler wrote.