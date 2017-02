(CNBC) President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will announce details of his tax plan in the next two to three weeks. Wall Street strategists and company analysts have already been hard at work giving clients ways to play this big moment for the markets.

Just a few weeks ago Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin shared a basket of stocks with the highest effective tax rates that he believes will benefit the most from the lowering of the corporate tax rate. Here are seven stocks the firm recommended in its “high tax rate” basket.