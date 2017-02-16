Priebus, Bannon trash reports of division

(THE HILL) In a joint phone call with The Hill on Wednesday, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Stephen Bannon furiously pushed back at reports of division, saying there is no friction between them.

Trump aides are particularly angry with a story published Tuesday by the conservative outlet Bannon once ran, Breitbart News, in which anonymous sources blamed Priebus for tumult at the White House and suggested that the chief of staff’s job was in immediate jeopardy.

But Bannon and Priebus insisted that they’re working closely and amicably together and that reports to the contrary are false.