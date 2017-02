(INDEPENDENT) — An Italian priest faces defrocking after allegations were made that he organised orgies on church property.

Don Andrea Contin, a priest in Padua, Italy, was accused of always carrying a “briefcase full of vibrators, sex toys, masks and bondage equipment”.

He is also accused of having as many as 30 lovers and taking trips with them to a naturist swingers’ resort in France, despite taking a vow of celibacy.