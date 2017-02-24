Pro-lifer, 16, hailed as Planned Parenthood's 'worst nightmare'

Autumn, a 16-year-old girl who recently released a video commentary on abortion, is eloquent, direct, unafraid, involved, informed and smart.

She is, as the activist organization Students for Life said, Planned Parenthood’s “worst nightmare.”

Students for Life explains.

“Autumn is in high school. She’s passionately pro-life. … This is what the next generation looks like on the issue of abortion – and the abortion industry is going to have real problems facing that down.”

The organization continued, “If we were Planned Parenthood, we’d be terrified of Autumn and the pro-life generation she represents: an educated, articulate and passionate one. A generation that cares deeply about human rights, and the equality of all people, which extends to the preborn. A generation that has successfully incorporated the mission to help women facing unplanned pregnancies into mainstream pro-life movement… A generation that is truly fearless in the face of Planned parenthood and their allies.”

Autumn’s commentary resulted from the incessant promotion of abortion that has been going on in Teen Vogue.

Just a day ago, WND reported on how Newsbusters documented that Teen Vogue has promoted abortion more than 60 times to teens – in just 2017 alone.

A recent promotion was its article “What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion.” Suggestions included a funny movie, a pin that supports Planned Parenthood, and others.

Autumn immediately created a video to shred the ideas, the article and Teen Vogue.

See her at full throttle:

“Abortion IS a BIG DEAL,” she explains to the article publishers. “A VERY BIG DEAL.

“To say it is not is simply feeding us a lie. … No one skips into that room as if they are getting their hair highlighted or their nails painted.

“And just for the record, the thought of going into a room and having my baby surgically removed from my body is both terrifying and scary.”

She called for Teen Vogue to be held to account for “this disgusting and disrespectful article” and “trivialized an issue that leaves millions of women struggling.”

She took down the magazine’s “gift” suggestions one by one.

First, the funny movie.

“Let’s look what this is saying ‘We understand you had a rough day so here’s a funny movie to get your mind off of it.'”

That, she said, might be appropriate from someone who had wisdom teeth removed.

“How offensive to think a comedy would be a good antidote to the pain your friend might be going through,” she said.

Then there’s a type of underwear.

“Do I even need to explain why this is so deplorable,” she charged.

“Yes, there will be blood. That’s what happens when a pregnancy ends. It’s traumatizing. Cool underwear won’t help.”

How about some with a “girl power” symbol?

“‘I just ended my baby’s life. Girl power,'” she said. “But how many aborted babies have been girls? What about their rights? When do girls begin to have rights? How powerful do you have to be to destroy the most helpless of people.

“Abortion is the opposite of girl power. It’s the most invasive and degrading thing that could happen to a girl.”

A pin that was promoted sends proceeds to Planned Parenthood abortions, she noted.

Or maybe such “children” should become abortion business escorts for clients, Teen Vogue suggested.

“In no way are children qualified to escort someone into a clinic to have an abortion. Are you really encouraging teens to go be abortion escorts? Do you really think we, minors, have the tools to deal with that kind of pressure?” Autumn said.

Then there was the “We won’t go back” slogan suggestion.

But women, she said, often wish they could go back.

“‘We won’t go back’ turns into ‘we can’t go back,'” she said.

If a friend has an abortion, she said, “don’t buy them a gag gift … treat it for what it is … a terrible loss.”

This, said Students for Life, is “A generation that is truly fearless in the face of Planned Parenthood and their allies. A generation where the majority believes abortion should be illegal in all or most circumstances. A generation that believes where abortion is promoted and celebrated, that’s where they need to be, spreading their message of compassion and love, and telling women that they do have another choice.”

The organization observed, “Outgoing NARAL president Nancy Keenan said in 2012 that she saw an ‘intensity gap’ among young pro-lifers versus young pro-choicers, whereas those young pro-lifers were more passionate about their position than their counterparts in the pro-choice movement. In 2010, Keenan told Newsweek that she was shocked by the number of young people at the March for Life: ‘I just thought, My gosh, they are so young. There are so many of them, and they are so young.'”

The organization pointed out that Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. It has 275 groups. Students for Life has been around 10 years. It has 1,000 groups.

“Look at Autumn. Listen to what she says and how she says it. She is firm but compassionate and confident. She knows without a doubt what she says is the truth and she’s fearless in proclaiming that truth. And she is so young!

“She is Planned Parenthood’s worst nightmare.”

Newsbusters’ listing of promotions by Teen Vogue of abortion includes “at least six stories” of women talking about their own abortions, including NARAL President Ilyse Hogue.

“In contrast, Teen Vogue hasn’t published one single story this year of someone writing a personal story on adoption,” the report said. “MRCC also found four stories on abstinence (none in a positive light).”

Then there are the 63 times abortion is promoted, including “Donald Trump’s Pick for Health Secretary Is Dangerous for Women,” “Power & Light Press Tote Bag Raises $20,000 for Planned Parenthood,” “Why Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s Pick for Attorney General, Is So Dangerous For Women,” “Scary Statistics About Reproductive Freedom in the United States,” “Abortion Restrictions Can Be Very Harmful, Research Shows,” “Why I Think It’s Important to Talk About My Abortion As Much As Possible” and “14 Photos From the Women’s March to Remind You NEVER to Forget What We’re Fighting For.”

