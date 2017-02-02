Pro-lifers target senators up for 2018 re-election

Democrats are in disarray, with no party leadership, a failed presidential candidate and minority status in both chambers of Congress as well as 32 state legislatures.

Some of their icons are in their mid-70s.

They’ve been trying to blockade President Trump’s agenda by simply refusing to show up for Senate hearings on his Cabinet nominees, a move thwarted by Republicans who changed the rules requiring at least one Democrat to be present for a vote.

And they’ve threatened to resist Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee for the vacant seat in the U.S. Supreme Court, despite his impeccable resume.

Now they may have yet another headache: A campaign to confirm Gorsuch that targets nine Democratic Party senators up for re-election in 2018 in states that Trump won.

Senators who display fanaticism in their opposition to Trump could find themselves turned out by voters who backed Trump and his “Make American Great Again” agenda.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”

The campaign, Prolifecourt.com, is spearheaded by the Susan B. Anthony List.

The organizations participating are Able Americans, American Life League, Americans United for Life, American Values, Bound4Life, C-Fam, Children First Foundation, Citizens for a Pro-life Society, Concerned Women for America, Home School Legal Defense Association, Illinois Right to Life, Indiana Family Institute, Iowa Right to Life, LifeNews and Life Issues.

Some of the organizations have a list of supporters numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

The effort will include email and phone call campaigns, in-state demonstrations targeting the nine senators and a digital advertising campaign, none of which the Democratic incumbents would find attractive as they prepare their re-election campaigns.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List and lead organizer of the campaign, said that after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, “the enormous responsibility of filling the void left on our nation’s highest court loomed large in voters’ minds, with 21 percent calling the Supreme Court vacancy the most important issue.”

“These voters overwhelmingly placed their trust in Donald Trump, who promised to nominate only pro-life Supreme Court justices,” she said. “He kept his promise.”

She said Gorsuch, who serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, is “an exceptionally qualified jurist with a strong record of protecting life and religious freedom.”

“Our coalition took immediate action to mobilize the pro-life grassroots nationwide and in key Senate battleground states to urge the Senate to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court,” she said.

“There will be political consequences for pro-abortion Senate Democrats who ignore the will of the American people and obstruct this nominee,” said Dannenfelser.

The campaign noted Gorsuch already has taken positions many Americans appreciate, such as voting against Obamacare’s mandate that employers provide abortion pills and against the funding of Planned Parenthood abortionists.

The Hil has identified the nine Democratic senators who likely will be trying to walk the knife-edge of following their party’s dictates while not enraging voters at home.

In the 2018 election, Republicans will be defending just eight seats, while the Democrats have 23 on the line.

The Democratic senators likely seeking re-election in states won by Trump are:

Bill Nelson in Florida, where Trump won by a narrow margin.

Joe Donnelly in Indiana, where Trump won by 19 points.

Claire McCaskill in Missouri, where Trump won by 19.

Jon Tester in Montana, where Trump by 21.

Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota, where Trump won by 36.

Sherrod Brown in Ohio where Trump won by 8.

Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, where Trump won by a narrow margin.

Joe Manchin of West Virginia, where Trump won by 42.

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, where Trump won by 1.

Read the tested and proven strategies to defeat the abortion cartel, in “Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time.”