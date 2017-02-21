Profs told: Don't assume gender of any student

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In response to growing concerns over “implicit bias and stereotype threat,” Penn State professors have been provided a checklist suggesting ways to avoid microaggressing students, as well as ideas on how to make their curriculum and classroom more “inclusive.”

One bullet-point on the list: “Avoid assuming the gender of any student.”

It’s among 53 tips on Penn State’s “Strategies for Inclusive Classrooms: Workshop Activity,” which was recently posted as an online resource for campus educators in response to “reports from students that they experience implicit biases, stereotype threat, and micro and macro aggressions in our classrooms,” the university’s website states.