Pruitt sworn in as EPA chief

(The Hill) Scott Pruitt was sworn into office late Friday as the 14th administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito administered the oath of office to Pruitt, the former attorney general of Oklahoma, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House. President Trump and Vice President Pence, who have sworn in most of the previous Cabinet officials, are both out of town.

The swearing-in ceremony came hours after the Senate voted 52-46, mostly along party lines, to confirm Pruitt, capping off a frequently contentious nomination process.