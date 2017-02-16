Rapture knocking

Hi, Joseph. I noticed your recent column “A glimpse of the Kingdom Of God.”

It’s frustrating when fellow Christians don’t get the vision of what the earth would be like following the Second Coming. The same folks don’t get how the forces of darkness are behind most of our day-to-day struggles. I’m sure some are worried that a heavenly environment would be like being trapped in an eternal church service. Insufferable wooden benches, incessant harp music and a full bladder would have people leaping through stained glass windows. The dreaded Religious Police would be staked-out at local coffee shops, dragging “Runners” back to the nearest church service!

Seriously, though, it seems like the Holy Spirit’s influence has been gradually receding from the earth. The Rapture must be practically knocking at the door. What a horrifying place the earth will become, once the Church has vanished!

John