Report: Administration drafts 'religious freedom' executive action

(The Hill) The Trump administration may seek to dramatically expand what defines a religious organization and offer broad protections to individuals and organizations that oppose same-sex marriage, contraception coverage and more on the basis of religion, according to a draft copy of an executive order obtained by The Investigative Fund and The Nation.

The order, “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom,” would broaden religious freedom protections to ”any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations, operated for a religious purpose, even if its purpose is not exclusively religious.”

It’s not clear if Trump will act on the draft and the White House did not comment for The Nation’s story. It is one of several draft executive orders that are reportedly circulating among officials.