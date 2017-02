(NYPOST) — Alphabet believes it has a lot riding on who President Trump picks to lead the Federal Trade Commission, several sources close to the situation told The Post.

The federal regulator has the power to investigate antitrust issues and could be a thorn in the side of the tech giant.

For example, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes — on Trump’s short list of possible FTC leaders — likely would open a probe into whether Alphabet improperly pressured mobile phone makers to install Google apps on their phones, sources said.