(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she wants to change the Electoral College.

Asked at Stanford University on Monday night about what she would like to change, Ginsburg exclaimed, “the Electoral College!” She also decried partisanship and lamented the death penalty during her appearance at Stanford, according to the Mercury News.

“If I were queen, there would be no death penalty,” Ginsburg said.