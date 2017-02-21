Salon deletes articles defending pedophilia from site

(Warning: This news article contains some details about a pedophile’s urges and may offend some readers.)

In the wake of a media firestorm over Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos resigning after making highly controversial statements concerning pedophilia, a left-leaning website has reportedly removed all of its articles defending pedophilia.

“In 2015, Salon published articles by Todd Nickerson, who was at the time defending pedophiles and insisting people shouldn’t treat them like monsters,” Twitchy reported Tuesday.

After the news of Yiannopoulos’ statements broke, the firebrand columnist lost his $250,000 book deal, was disinvited from the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference and resigned from Breitbart.com.

Yiannopoulos, who is openly gay, was accused of condoning pedophilia by defending “coming of age relationships” that are against the law. On Tuesday, he accused the mainstream media and his political enemies of launching a “politically motivated witch hunt” against him.

In the videos, Yiannopoulos talked about “inter-generational relationships” and said: “The whole consent thing is not as black and white as people try and paint it.”

He apologized for his statements, saying: “I do not support child abuse. It’s a disgusting crime of which I am a victim.”

Yiannopoulos also accused the mainstream media of deceptively editing a video of his statements.

“They have reported things about me which they know aren’t true and f— you for that,” he told the press Tuesday.

The media went wild with coverage of the Yiannopoulos statements and resignation, and the left attempted to link him to President Trump and alleged dysfunction within the Republican Party, with headlines such as the following:

But while Salon reported extensively on the Yiannopoulos controversy, it apparently deleted stories by Nickerson, including one from Sept. 21, 2015, headlined “I’m a pedophile, but not a monster.” Nickerson speaks openly about pedophilia, which he considers an orientation. He is a moderator for the online forum “Virtuous Pedophiles,” also called “Ethical Pedophiles” and “Gold Star Pedophiles.” Nickerson claims he has never sexually abused children.

In May 2016, Nickerson expressed his love for a 5-year-old girl when he was 18, Breitbart reported.

“I remember looking up and just seeing her and just going … ‘Wow, she’s beautiful,’” Nickerson explained in a three-minute video. “I knew I was in deep, I had fallen for the girl.”

Breitbart reported: “He goes on to explain that he never hurt the girl. Todd mentions that a lot of his fantasies revolve around young girls that are more powerful than himself and that his breaking point came when he would have to excuse himself while babysitting to masturbate in the bathroom. He left town shortly after to ‘get his head straightened out.'”

Heat Street writer Ian Miles Cheong noticed the articles no longer existed on Salon’s website. Cheong tweeted the following Monday:

Daily Wire staff writer Elliott Hamilton later tweeted that Salon claims it removed the articles in January.

“CORRECTION: @Salon supposedly deleted these articles in January. But why the sudden change of heart over pedophilia?”

WND’s requests for comment from Salon hadn’t been returned at the time of this report.

In 2012, Salon published a story headlined “Meet the pedophiles who mean well,” which remains on the site.

And in 2013, Salon ran a column headlined “Our approach to pedophilia isn’t working.” The article, which argued that pedophilia shouldn’t be considered a medical issue and not a moral one, remains on the website.