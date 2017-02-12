Saudi escapes child-rape charge thanks to deportation order

(Patriot Ledger) A Weymouth mother says the worst moment of her life was seeing blood on her 5-year-old daughter’s underwear and hearing the little girl describe how a family friend had raped her and a brother, 9.

The second worst came a month ago when a prosecutor told the woman that the man charged with raping her children was being sent home to Saudi Arabia despite indictments against him, meaning he will almost certainly never face justice.

“I collapsed right over there by the washing machine and dryer,” the woman said in an interview at her Weymouth home. “I slid down there and cried for about three hours.”