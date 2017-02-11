'Science Guy' to target 'religious leaders' in Netflix show

(Newsbusters) For years, the liberal media have given Bill Nye a platform to rant about his liberal views and now Netflix will give him an entire show.

Nye, “The Science Guy,” is one of the media’s favorite global warming alarmists. He will star in a new Netflix show called Bill Nye Saves the World which will debut in the Spring of 2017.

Variety’s TV Editor Laura Prudom reported that the show will attempt to refute religious leaders and politicians who espouse “anti-scientific claims.” Nye told Variety each episode will take on “complex scientific issues facing us today” such as “vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.”