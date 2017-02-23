Secret audio shows CNN's intent to deceive

CNN editorial staff discussed using outdated information to influence viewers, according to audio secretly recorded by an insider that was released Thursday by Project Veritas.

An initial 119 hours of audio was released in a crowd-sourcing project in which Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe is asking the public for help. Another 100 hours of recordings still are to be released.

The organization said the audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters.

She is being identified as “Miss X.”

The released audio includes comments from current and former CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice and Nicky Robertson.

The network’s intent to misrepresent polling data to influence viewers is evident in one exchange:

Miss X: “I read a CNN poll that was taken on June 26 and 28th, and I know that the hearing for the case, the fire fighters case was on the 29th, so the poll was done right before it, and those are still the poll results we’re reporting, so I asked someone in DC who does the poll results about why we hadn’t updated it, and said there were a few newer polls from last week and the week before and there’s CBS news polls and a Rasmussen poll, and he said we don’t use Rasmussen, and I said does CNN plan to do another poll if we’re only using that. He said we’re not going to be doing another poll, those are the results we’ll be using. So I don’t see how that’s reporting all sides because that poll said hold for release until Friday the 10th.”

Arthur Brice: “Who did you talk with?”

Miss X: “Paul [CNN’s Deputy Political Director Paul Steinhauser].”

Arthur Brice: “Yeah, he’s your director. Yeah, he’s pretty high up in the food chain. I agree. I think it’s dishonest to use outdated information if new information shows something that is in variance with what you’re reporting. It’s just, it’s dishonest.”

Project Veritas told WND its new video highlights a few of the discussions at CNN headquarters.

See the Project Veritas video:

Project Veritas said it’s releasing all the raw footage so the public can help: “In order to expose media malfeasance within CNN, we need your help transcribing, investigating and connecting the dots on these 200+ hours of audio.”

The group pointed out that some of the people recorded in the 2009 audio now are higher up in the organization, and “their ultimate goal” was “influencing the public.”

The first batch of audio is at this link.

Project Veritas said another conversation developed over poll numbers regarding Sonia Sotomayor, who was appointed by Barack Obama to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Miss X: “This wasn’t released until two weeks after. So can we say a newly released poll?”

Joe Sterling: “No, you can’t say that. You can’t say that at all. This isn’t a newly released.”

Miss X: “But it says newly released on Friday.”

Joe Sterling: “I know, how did we write about this? Did we write a wire about this?”

Project Veritas says that in “the secretly recorded tapes, CNN’s liberal, anti-Republican, and anti-Fox News bias is clear.”

Nicky Robertson, then an assignment editor, said: “Fox News, I think Fox News is unbearable. It’s horrible.”

“Project Veritas is determined to expose malfeasance, corruption and wrongdoing,” said O’Keefe. “We want to become a destination where citizen journalists can come forward, work with us and make a real impact. That’s why today, we’re announcing a $10,000 award for anyone that comes forward with legally obtained materials exposing media malfeasance. If you have hidden audio recordings, video tapes or documents inside of a news room or media institution – and the material is good enough – I will pay you $10,000.”