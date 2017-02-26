Security lapse exposed N.Y. airport's critical servers for year

(ZDNet) A security lapse at a New York international airport left its server backups exposed on the open internet for almost a year, ZDNet has found.

The internet-connected storage drive contained several backup images of servers used by Stewart International Airport, but neither the backup drive nor the disk images were password protected, allowing anyone to access their contents.

The airport, about 60 miles north of Manhattan, serves hundreds of thousands of passengers each year, and is regularly used by the military. The airport is known for accommodating charter flights of high-profile guests, including foreign dignitaries.