'See Something, Say Nothing' – $4.95 today only!

Shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, President George W. Bush launched a massive new agency Americans were told would address the ongoing threat to national security so there would never be a repeat of history’s worst attack on domestic soil.

But, according to a whistleblower who joined the Department of Homeland Security shortly after its founding, DHS has become part of the problem rather than the solution.

The book, whose authors have been featured on top news programs from coast to coast, paints a deeply disturbing picture of a federal agency more concerned about political correctness than national security.

As just one example of many, Haney had been investigating terror ties of the Islamic Society of Boston when the Boston Marathon that killed three and injured 264 occurred. Haney quickly found that a Saudi student, Abdul Rahman Ali Alharbi, present at the scene that day, had deep connections to terrorism and had been under investigation for some time. In fact, he was about to be deported.

But instead of holding the person of interest in the deadly terror attack, DHS allowed him to be deported – assuring he would never provide any information to investigators about his role or the mosque he attended.

Slip-up?

The picture one gets from Haney’s inside view of DHS suggests it was more like the rule than the exception when it came time to investigations that pointed to wider Islamic terrorist conspiracies in America. Instead of following the agency’s copyrighted slogan – “If You See Something, Say Something” – it seemed the government was encouraging the exact opposite behavior when it came to investigations by its own agents.

Haney brought the information to the attention of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and later that week, Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., confronted then-DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano with it.

Citing the DHS “say something” slogan, Duncan asked why someone who not only was at the scene of the bombing, but also described by authorities as a person of interest in the case, was about to be deported.

An indignant Napolitano refused to answer, ridiculing Duncan for asking a question she said was “so full of misstatements and misapprehensions that it’s just not worthy of an answer.”

To this day, many of the details of the Saudi’s entrance and exit from the Boston story remain a mystery to the public.

But the cover-up – and many others – may be unraveling with the revelation of Haney’s accounts in “See Something, Say Nothing,” which was released nationally last month.

While Haney received many recommendations for his work during his 14 years at DHS, he was also investigated internally nine times. And still the pattern continues.

Just recently, as WND reported, Haney disclosed that the Obama administration, citing concerns about discrimination against Muslims, shut down a case he had developed that could have stopped the San Bernardino massacre last December.

The intelligence was ignored, despite having been used to connect members of the movement to terrorist organizing and financing at the highest levels, including for Hamas and al-Qaida.

In addition, 67 records of individuals and organizations linked to the case Haney had compiled were completely eliminated by orders from “upper management.”

“See Something, Say Nothing” presents the picture of an agency run amok in political correctness rather than protecting the American people from a growing national security threat.

Here are some of the things Haney saw that are described in vivid detail in “See Something”:

How the Bush administration stripped him and other front-line officers of their ability to define the threat;

How much the Obama administration knew about the Islamic Society of Boston, in advance of the Boston Marathon bombing, and how it launched an ongoing cover-up on behalf of a major ally;

The administration’s stealth policy to protect Islamic leaders with supremacist beliefs and violent-jihadist ties, allowing them to freely travel between the U.S. and the Middle East;

The access to the White House and classified information given to members of Muslim Brotherhood front groups;

The damning intelligence on Muslim Brotherhood-linked leaders invited to sit at the table and help form national-security policy;

The “words matter” memo imposing the demands of radical U.S. Muslims leaders on the DHS, including stripping intelligence and official communications of any mention of Islam in association with terrorism;

The purging of training material that casts Islam in a negative light;

The erasing and altering of vital intelligence on terrorists and terror threats;

The fear-based tactics imposed by the Muslim Brotherhood front groups in the U.S. and their accomplices that paralyze officials, members of Congress and any Department of Homeland Security employee who dares to expose or resist their agenda.

In this well-documented, first-person account of his unique service with DHS, Haney shows why it’s imperative that Americans demand that when they see something and say something, the servants under their charge do something to prevent a cunning, relentless enemy from carrying out its stated aim to “destroy Western Civilization from within.”

