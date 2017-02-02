Semper fi! Retired Marine, author to pen column

Retired Marine and internationally acclaimed best-selling author, speaker and business executive Lt. Col. James Zumwalt joins WND’s commentary lineup today as a weekly, exclusive columnist. His column will be published Thursdays.

A Marine infantry officer who served in the Vietnam War, Zumwalt also was part of the 1989 intervention into Panama and Desert Storm. Currently, Zumwalt heads a security consulting firm named for his father – Admiral Zumwalt & Consultants, Inc.

Zumwalt has extensive writing experience, having penned hundreds of articles for various newspapers, on-line publications and magazines. His articles have typically provided readers with unique perspectives that have not appeared elsewhere. This has resulted, on several occasions, in his work being cited by members of Congress and entered into the U.S. Congressional Record.

An expert in security and the threat of terrorism, Zumwalt was part of the prestigious Committee on the Present Danger (CPD), of which the honorary co-chairmen are former Sens. Joe Lieberman and Jon Kyl, former Secretary of State George P. Schultz and former CIA Director R. James Woolsey. The CPD was a non-partisan organization with one goal – to stiffen American resolve to confront the challenge presented by terrorism and the ideologies that drive it.

Zumwalt is featured as one of 56 U.S. military professionals in “Leading the Way,” a book that documents the most critical moments of the interviewees’ combat experiences from Vietnam to Somalia.

From 1989 to 1990, Zumwalt assisted in building the largest aviation security company in the world (ICTS), which by its third year of business was generating annual revenues of $100 million.

President George H.W. Bush appointed Zumwalt Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, in which capacity he served from 1991 to 1992.

Zumwalt is the author of the internationally acclaimed book, “Bare Feet, Iron Will ~ Stories from the Other Side of Vietnam’s Battlefields,” “Living the Juche Lie: North Korea’s Kim Dynasty” and “Doomsday Iran: The Clock is Ticking.” He also contributed to Rear Adm. Greg Slavonic’s leadership books, “Leadership In Action: Principles Forged in the Crucible of Military Service Can Lead Corporate America Back to the Top” and “Profiles in Patriotic Leadership.”

The Zumwalts have a tradition of military service dating back to the American Revolution – beginning with Jacob Zumwalt, who lies buried at Fort Zumwalt, Missouri. Since Jacob’s service, a Zumwalt has served in almost every conflict in which the U.S. has been engaged.

The family’s 20th century service included: Elmo R. Zumwalt Sr., in the U.S. Army during World War I, World War II and the Korean War, retiring as a colonel; Elmo R. Zumwalt Jr., in the Navy during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war, retiring as an admiral; Elmo R. Zumwalt III, in the Navy during the Vietnam War, separating as a Lieutenant Junior Grade; and Zumwalt himself, in the three aforementioned conflicts.

Zumwalt’s son continued this tradition into the 21st century, serving two combat tours in Iraq as a Navy bomb technician and becoming the fourth generation family member to be awarded the Bronze Star.

In 2016, the Zumwalts commemorated the grand opening of the recently reconstructed Fort Zumwalt in Missouri as well as the commissioning by the U.S. Navy of a new class of warship – its most technologically advanced – the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) as the world’s largest stealth ship.

A graduate of the Villanova School of Law, Zumwalt practiced law at various times in his career.

