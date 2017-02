(CBS NEWS) The Senate voted to repeal an Obama administration regulation that prevents individuals with mental health conditions to be able to purchase firearms, 57 Yeas to 43 Nays.

The vote was on a “Resolution of Disapproval” on an Obama-era measure requiring the Social Security Administration to report to the FBI’s federal background check system those individuals who receive disability benefits and have mental disorders. An estimated 75,000 beneficiaries are affected by the rule.