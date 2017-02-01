Sessions approved for AG by Senate committee

(WASHINGTON TIMES) The Senate Judiciary Committee, voting along party lines, approved Wednesday President Trump’s nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

The 11-9 vote came a day later than expected, after Senate Democrats doubled down on their opposition to the nomination during a Tuesday meeting. Democrats questioned Mr. Sessions’ ability to function independently from Mr. Trump, pointing to the president’s Monday night dismissal of acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates as a need for independence in the office.

The opposition continued Wednesday ahead of the vote as Sen. Al Franken raised questions about Mr. Trump’s earlier pledges to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election. While Mr. Trump obtained enough votes through the electoral college to win, he lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton by about 2.8 million votes.