Shariahville USA declares schools 'safe havens' against Trump policies

Just a few weeks after an Atlanta-area school superintendent issued a statement warning school employees not to say anything about immigrants that might be deemed discriminatory, a Detroit-area school system has branded itself a “safe haven” for refugees and immigrants.

Hamtramck Public Schools will provide “community resources” and “access to legal services” for any families negatively impacted by President Trump’s policies, according to a statement published in a Detroit newspaper.

“All Hamtramck schools are safe havens with a commitment to help all immigrant families connect with the needed resources to avoid deportation,” Superintendent Thomas Niczay told the Detroit News.

Hamtramck passed a resolution with the “safe haven” designation in January, before Trump even took office.

“As a board and a school district, we thought ahead and wanted to have a resolution in place to make our community know that whatever happens after January, Hamtramck Public Schools will be home away from home for their children,” Hamtramck school board secretary Salah Hadwan, whose family emigrated from Yemen, told the News.

Hamtramck achieved notoriety in November 2015 when it elected the nation’s first Muslim-majority city council, after which it took on the name of “Shariahville” among some Michiganians who saw the town as an example of what they didn’t want their cities to become.

Hamtramck also became one of the first cities to allow a mosque to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers in 2004, leading many ethnic Polish residents to move out of the city and head for the suburbs.

Proud of diversity

In Atlanta, it was DeKalb County Superintendent Stephen Green who issued a statement Jan. 31, a few days after President Trump announced a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven terror-prone countries, saying speech deemed by the school board to be discriminatory against immigrants, legal or illegal, would not be tolerated “on or off district property.” He declared DeKalb schools “safe places” for the districts diverse student body, made up of students from 180 countries, and parroted Hillary Clinton’s talking points that “diversity is our strength.”

WND reported that two teachers were forced to resign for comments made in a DeKalb classroom after Trump was elected on Nov. 8. A school nurse was also placed under investigation and later forced to resign for comments about immigration she posted on Facebook.

Yet, when WND reported on Green’s statement and the forced resignations, he claimed the report was “false” and that the employees all left voluntarily. He said WND’s “false report” led to scores of death threats from WND readers, the ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

However, even the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the teachers “resigned in lieu of termination” for comments they made in school about illegal immigrants and “tying it into Donald Trump’s presidential election.”

Hamtramck School District, like DeKalb in Georgia, prides itself on its extreme diversity.

Ten of the 28 girls in a fifth-grade class at Hamtramck’s Dickenson East Elementary wear the hijab. Immigrant children make up 45 percent of Hamtramck’s overall student body.

The Detroit News reports:

“Many at Dickinson East come from Yemen, which is among seven mostly Muslim nations that President Donald Trump has targeted in his travel ban, blocked by the courts but being retooled by the White House. That’s caused concern from parents who are dealing with deportation fears.”

The Detroit News article fails to point out that Trump’s “ban” is only for 90 days for visa travel and 120 days for refugees.

“Hamtramck officials are attempting to quell those concerns by designating district schools as ‘safe havens,’ providing students and their families with community resources and access to legal services organizations,” the newspaper reports.

Dick Manasseri, spokesman for Secure Michigan, a group that educates the public on Shariah law, said the Detroit News article represents the “leftist propaganda machine at its finest.

“You will not find an unbiased story in the Michigan media market,” said Manaserri.

He said Michigan residents need to push back by creating their own brand for:

• “safe havens for the taxpayers”

• “safe havens for the women and children living near Shariahvilles” (like Sterling Heights and Warren)

• “safe havens for the lovers of the Constitution”

• “safe havens for Trump’s supporters”

Manasseri and others note there is no such outrage from the establishment media or on U.S. college campuses about the slaughter of Christians in the Middle East.

Both the EU and the U.S. have declared the situation in Iraq and Syria as a “genocide” against the Christian and Yazidi religious minorities, but the U.S. media have been largely silent, focusing instead on a 90-day travel ban on seven nations, calling it a “Muslim ban,” even though it only affects 10 to 12 percent of the world’s Muslim population.

“Christians don’t count in the hierarchy of value for activist leftists,” said Clare Lopez, vice president of research and analysis for the Washington-based Center for Security Policy. “Only those who are non-Judeo-Christian do, no matter the crime, the issue or the situation. Wholesale slaughter of Middle East Christians in the Nineveh Plains, for example, simply doesn’t matter to such as these.”

Islamic “safe havens,” in reality, are zones in the U.S. where the sovereignty of constitutional, state and local culture has been ceded, at least in part, to Shariah, said Lopez.

“What this actually means is that the Muslim women and girls who live there or go to school there are not protected from the Quranic obligation that men beat their wives, that parents face no Shariah consequences for their girls undergoing female genital mutilation, or be forced into underage, forced marriages, possibly to an older polygamous man,” Lopez told WND.

“I wonder how many in Hamtramck even know that the Quran says Muslim females should cover up to avoid being ‘molested’ – that means, to avoid being raped by Muslim men, who recognize the head scarf as a visual signal that this female belongs to a man and is not available for rape – as it might be inferred those are who do not wear a hijab.” (See Quran 33:59.)