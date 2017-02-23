Speakers from premiere conservative event speaking now

Thursday (all times Eastern)
9:10 a.m. — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway
10:05 a.m. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin
11:10 a.m. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and radio host Mark Levin
11:30 p.m. — The Blaze host Dana Loesch
12:50 p.m. — Interview with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
1:05 p.m. — Conversation with White House strategist Steve Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.
2:20 p.m. — Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch
7:10 p.m — Actor Robert Davi
7:20 p.m. — Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice” on Fox News
7:30 p.m. — Vice President Mike Pence