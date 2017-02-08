Stocks close mixed

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed mixed Wednesday as financials led decliners, while oil rebounded following the release of key supply data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 35 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. Apple, another Dow component, closed near its all-time high. The index had fallen about 75 points at session lows.

The S&P 500 dropped ended just above breakeven, with real estate outperforming and financials falling 0.75 percent. The Nasdaq composite closed 0.15 percent higher at a record.

Pressuring the financials sector were bank stocks, as the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and the Regional Banking ETF (KRE) dropped around 1 percent, posting a three-day losing streak. Bank stocks have been some of the best performers since President Donald Trump’s election, as market participants bet on corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending.