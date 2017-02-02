Stocks close mostly flat as jobs report looms

(CNBC) Stocks ended mostly flat on Thursday as investors looked ahead to Friday’s jobs report, amid growing tensions between the United States and other global powers.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5 points, with UnitedHealth Group contributing the most losses and Merck the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.06 percent, with telecommunications falling 1.2 percent to lead decliners and real estate outperforming. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.11 percent.

“Now that we’re past the Fed, the next big worry for the market is the jobs report. I think investors are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the report,” said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments. “So far, there have not been any economic disasters [since the election]; that’s why you’re seeing markets hold just below all-time highs.”