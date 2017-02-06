Stocks close slightly lower, energy drops 1%

(CNBC) — U.S. equities fell on Monday as worries about the White House’s policy agenda lingered, while earnings season continued.

“We went from rallying on what might happen to looking for something more specific,” said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust, adding this is especially true for corporate tax cuts. “The market is now in this period of evaluation. I don’t know how long that will last.”

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 30 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 0.28 percent, with energy falling 0.95 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2 percent.