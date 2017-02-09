Stocks hit trifecta of intraday records

(MARKETWATCH) U.S. stocks traded firmly higher Thursday, with major indexes hitting their latest in a series of intraday records as energy and financial stocks led the advance, though Twitter plummeted after disappointing quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.62% added 92 points, or 0.5%, to 20,149, hitting an intraday record of 20,157.5. The S&P 500 SPX, +0.53% rose 11 points to 2,300 for a gain of 0.5%. Earlier, the benchmark equity index touched an all-time high of 2,306.35.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.53% which has closed at records for two straight sessions, rose 24 points to 5,706, a gain of 0.4%.