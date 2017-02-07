Stocks mixed as Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mixed on Tuesday as energy capped gains, while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500 ended just above breakeven, with energy falling more than 1 percent to lead decliners. Crude futures for March delivery fell 1.58 percent to settle at $52.17 per barrel amid concerns of higher U.S. shale production.

“Today, as opposed to two years ago, we’re looking at a commodity that’s not in short supply. That makes it a lot less of a long-term investment,” said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. “This is really like a growth company that fesses up that it can’t grow anymore.”