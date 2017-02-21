Stocks: New record highs, up 10% since election

(CNBC) — U.S. equities kicked off the week on the right foot, closing at record highs Tuesday following a key naming by the Trump administration and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly rose more than 100 points before holding about 90 points higher, with Boeing leading contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.44 percent, with energy and real estate leading all sectors higher.

“The fundamental backdrop continues to support us while we wait for tax reform and deregulation,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. “Investors have been patient, but at some point that patience will run out; just not today.”