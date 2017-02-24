Stocks take break from record rally

(CNBC) U.S. equities fell Friday, taking a breath from their most recent run at record levels, while investors awaited President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress next week.

“I’m not necessarily expecting him to say exactly what he’s going to do,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity analyst at Fort Pitt Capital. She does expect Trump to indicate that some of his key proposals — especially tax reform, deregulation and repealing Obamacare — can be put into law sometime this year.

However, experts are concerned that this timetable may not be feasible, given Congress’ agenda already includes repealing Obamacare and a Supreme Court nomination. Trump is set to speak at a joint Congress session Tuesday night.