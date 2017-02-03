Students give Nazi salute, yell 'Heil Trump' during class photo

(WASHINGTON TIMES) An investigation is underway at an east Texas high school after dozens of students reportedly gave a Nazi salute and shouted “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump” as they posed for senior class photos Tuesday.

Cypress Ranch High School Principal Bob Hull acknowledged the incident in a letter to parents Wednesday after images of the stunt were shared across social media and obtained by local news outlets.

“This letter is to make you aware of a situation that occurred on our campus today while our senior class was taking a large group panoramic picture. Several of our students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures during this time. Unfortunately, many of these images have been shared on social media. This is extremely disappointing as this is not an accurate representation of our student body,” Mr. Hull wrote in letter published online by Houston’s KPRC Channel 2.