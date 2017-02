(WTVF) A woman has been charged in the death of a Metro Nashville Police officer after she allegedly allowed her car to roll into the Cumberland River.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 40-year-old Juli Glisson will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save Glisson, who was contemplating suicide, from the Cumberland River.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued in the case.