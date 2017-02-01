Super Bowl advertisers to accidentally provoke Trump?

(BLOOMBERG) — With an audience of more than 100 million tuning in Sunday, Super Bowl advertisers want their commercials to get attention — just not the wrong kind. That’s even more true in an era where everything from Skittles to avocados has been politicized.

None of the ads for this weekend’s game on Fox are expected to purposely press any political buttons, but advertisers want to avoid even accidentally offending anyone. That’s a tall order in a particularly tense moment in America, when CEOs are under pressure to take sides on major issues and the president routinely scolds companies on Twitter.

Advertisers want to avoid situations like the one Coca-Cola Co. ran into three years ago with a Super Bowl ad with people of various ethnic backgrounds singing “America the Beautiful” in their native languages. The spot may have seemed innocuous, but it backfired in some circles, with people tweeting the hashtag #SpeakAmerican.