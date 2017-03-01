Sweden's pro-Trump uprising

When my elder daughter, Bibi, was 3 I held her on my lap as our New York-to-Miami train darted through Delaware. Bibi is half-Swedish. I’m the kind of dad who likes to impart real information to the young ones, not just baby-talk.

“Look around out there, Bibi,” I said. “All this beautiful countryside used to be Sweden.”

“Why did they change it?” asked Bibi, utterly unimpressed that her mother’s ancestors once had a colony in the New World (it was even called New Sweden, and existed in the 1600s).

Sweden is changing and being changed at the moment, big-time, affecting and afflicting Swedish politicians, Mideast refugees, a policeman in central Sweden, President Trump’s enemies and President Trump himself. To get the rich, full sweep of things let’s back up to mid-February 2017.

You may remember how deranged Trump’s foes were when he won the presidential election. They tried to reverse history’s engines by demanding recounts in key states. But the recounts only improved Trump’s victory. Then they reached out to members of the Electoral College in key states and importuned them to “save the Republic” by voting for Hillary even though their states went for Trump. That, too, failed. Equally desperate and doomed efforts included actually claiming victory on grounds that Hillary had won the popular vote. Sorry! The Constitution kept the crown neatly and evenly upon the head of Donald Trump.

Then they resorted to pointing the bony finger of indignation at everything Trump did that could possibly be made to look bad. The depth and breadth of their derangement actually bred pity among Trump supporters.

Yes, the forced firing of Gen. Mike Flynn was ugly, but nowhere near enough to reverse an election.

Then came Sweden!

In a roll-call of European targets that had suffered terrorist attacks – Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Nice – Trump added “Sweden.” All of those places targeted by terrorists had admitted large numbers of Mideast refugees. Trump’s point was that, unlike previous “huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” these particular Mideast refugees bring trouble. A former Swedish foreign minister, Carl Bildt, angrily thundered, “What is Trump smoking?” And for a brief scarlet moment hope did a happy handstand among anti-Trumpers. You see, there had been no “terrorist attack” on Sweden.

Ah, but two facts of life – one solid and the other somewhat gaseous – dashed the diseased dreams of the Trump-haters. For one thing, Swedes have their own unfortunate neurosis when it comes to their image. They abhor and fail to tolerate criticism, no matter how valid and deserved. It’s as if every Swede is born conscripted as a sworn defender of the Swedish image. Whosoever brings up the rape-murder-misery caused by some refugees is dismissed as a hater, a racist, even a Nazi!

Speaking solidly now, Sweden has suffered a “slow-motion terrorist attack” for several years. Refugees from the Middle East and Africa have terrorized and even murdered Swedish volunteers who rushed forward to help the unfortunate newcomers. Sweden quickly became the “rape capital of Europe” and then the world. There sprouted up 55 “no-go zones” where police and firemen just will not venture. Jews in Malmo, southern Sweden, long ago learned how dangerous it was to walk around wearing a kippah (the Hebrew word for the skullcap worn by observing Jews; Yiddish speakers call it a yarmulke). Wearing a Star of David on a necklace was dangerous.

And just about the time Swedish officialdom was asking, “What is Trump smoking?” a policeman in the central Swedish city of Orebro, Peter Springare, broke down and spilled every bean on the proud Swedish plate. “I’m about to retire anyhow,” Facebooked Springare, “so who cares if they retaliate against me for telling the truth?” Springare then calmly confirmed the highly inconvenient truth about “terrorism in Sweden.”

Does President Trump know about Peter Springare? Does Trump realize there’s a pro-Trump uprising taking place in Sweden?

Peter Springare continues: “Over the years my few criminal reports dealt with people named Andersson, Petersson. Lindstrom. Now the really bad ones all have names like Ali, Makhmoud and Mohammad.”

Over 200,000 hits have congratulated Springare on Facebook, many stating flat-out, “Trump was right!” That would be impressive in America, a nation with over 300 million. Sweden has only 8 million inhabitants! This is a more than a pro-Trump uprising. It’s a pro-Trump earthquake! Bibi’s sister, Celia, who just spent a lot of time in Sweden, lived in Sweden throughout high school and speaks the language fluently, tells us all the Swedish anti-terrorist-and-pro-Trumpers have been sending flowers to Springare. The Swedish official reaction? They jerry-built a quick law making it illegal to send flowers to policemen who do or say things you admire!

Let’s not over-trash Sweden. Their super-sensitivity is a problem, but during World War II there were only two neutral countries totally surrounded by Nazi German power, Sweden and Switzerland. Sweden remained a haven despite Nazi fury, where Jews and American and British pilots who’d been shot down over the Baltic Sea found friendly refuge. Switzerland, on the other hand, willingly returned Jews who had reached Switzerland back to the Nazis.

Trump isn’t smoking anything, Mr. Bildt. What you think is smoke is the roasted egos of humiliated, defeated Democrats who don’t know a damn thing about Sweden!

